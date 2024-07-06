Friday marks 7 years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia gunned down in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Friday marks seven years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was gunned down while sitting in a patrol vehicle in the Bronx.

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the 46 Precinct on July 5, 2017 -- assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

A somber memorial service was held at the 46 Precinct on Friday -- with Familia's family in attendance.

Officers confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.

A mural depicting Familia was unveiled in 2019. It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.

