Society

Slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia remembered 4 years after her death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Slain detective honored 3 years after her death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD officers remembered Detective Miosotis Familia during their morning roll call on Monday, four years after her murder.

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the 46 Precinct on July 5, 2017 -- assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

Officers confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.

The NYPD posted a photo of officers remembering Familia during their roll call as a photo of her hung on the wall.



Last year, her former precinct in the Bronx held a memorial to honor and remember Familia. Her daughter Genesis had said the pain of losing her mom is still very raw.

"Anyone who knew her knew that she loved her family and she loved her friends," her daughter Genesis said. "And that's not only her blood-related family but also her blue family as well. My mom loved being a cop she loved every part of it."

A mural depicting Familia was unveiled in 2019. It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.



In 2018, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony.

She is survived by her daughter Genesis and 15-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega.

(Video in media player from previous report in 2020.)

ALSO READ | Man with Alzheimer's forgot he was married, fell in love with his wife all over again
EMBED More News Videos

Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytremontbronxnew york citynypdnypd officer miosotis familia killedofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Nassau County block party
Search through rubble back on after rest of Florida condo demolished
Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate after COVID contact
AccuWeather: Getting warmer
Sha'Carri Richardson promises to be world champ -- next year
Man caught on camera burglarizing UWS home, while woman inside
Elsa could enhance thunderstorms in Tri-State later in the week
Show More
Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than a quarter of new cases
Joey Chestnut eats record 76 hot dogs, wins 14th Nathan's title
Tyson recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken
Man from NJ drove toward pedestrians, crashed into security barrier
More TOP STORIES News