NYPD OFFICER MIOSOTIS FAMILIA KILLED

Slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia honored on 1-year anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on the street renamed in honor of Detective Miosotis Familia one year after her murder.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One year later, New York City is honoring a fallen NYPD detective.

The street outside the 46th Precinct was renamed in honor of Detective Miosotis Familia in a ceremony Thursday morning with Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The entire ceremony was streamed live on abc7ny.com and the Eyewitness News app.

The 48-year-old was just blocks away from the precinct last July 5 when she was assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

Officers confronted the shooter, fatally shooting him.

Detective Familia's three children, 20-year-old Genesis and 12-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter, were on hand for the renaming.

Genesis delivered an emotional statement remembering her mother's heroism.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Daughter of Detective Miosotis Familia speaks at street renaming ceremony in the Bronx.


The renaming event followed an emotional ceremony overnight.

At midnight, officers, friends and family, including Familia's children, attended a vigil at the 46th Precinct. Everyone held candles in her honor.

The vigil was held at the time she died one year ago.

Her partner said Detective Familia had a tough job but always found a way to be positive.

"You'd be hard pressed to find an individual to say they ever saw this woman in a bad mood," Officer Vincent Maher said. "She had the ability to seek out every single person that she worked with every night."

Also on Thursday, a private memorial Mass was held to remember Detective Familia.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypd officer miosotis familia killedofficer killednypdTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Names of fallen NYPD officers added to memorial wall
Remembering local heroes we lost in 2017
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia honored in Midtown
NYPD OFFICER MIOSOTIS FAMILIA KILLED
Slain officer's children prepare for 1st holiday without her
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia honored in Midtown
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
More nypd officer miosotis familia killed
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News