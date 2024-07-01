Man suspected of driving drunk in deadly Deer Park nail salon crash to be arraigned

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Family members have released surveillance video from the crash at a Long Island nail salon that left four people dead as the suspect is awaiting arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Hawaii Nail Spa in Deer Park posted video on their Instagram account on Monday:

On Friday afternoon, a speeding SUV crashed all the way through the store, killing three beloved staff members and 34-year-old off-duty NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack, who was getting her nails done for a wedding that night.

The other victims were identified as Jiancai 'Kenny' Chen, 37, of Bayside, Queens, Yan Xu, 41, of Flushing, Queens, and Meizi Zhang, 50, of Flushing, Queens. Nine other people were injured -- including a 12-year-old girl.

Steven Schwally, 64, is accused of driving drunk and plowing through the front glass door. Records show he has a prior DWI conviction.

Schwally will be arraigned on Monday afternoon in Central Islip.

A candlelight vigil is also planned for Monday night and given the constant stream of mourners all weekend, the gathering is expected to be quite large and emotional.

