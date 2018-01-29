EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3002783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Long Island, a small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing, but flipped over in the process.

A small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach, flipping over in the process.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon on Monday.Two 16-year-old flight school students, a boy and a girl, and a pilot were aboard the plane at the time.The plane apparently had mechanical problems, causing the pilot to make the emergency landing. The plane actually landed right-side up, but the wind flipped it over shortly thereafter.Here's video showing the scene shortly after the plane landed:The three people on board were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no serious injuries were reported."That airspace is utilized for recreational planes to maneuver, to train pilots," deputy regional director of state parks George Gorman said. "So it's not unusual that we've had incidents where emergency landings have taken place in the past."A witness said that everyone who got out of the plane was "incredibly calm" and very composed.The NTSB and the FAA will investigate the incident.----------