Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

A plane made an emergency landing on a beach in New Jersey Friday morning.

KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities responded to the scene on Keansburg Beach after the small plane landed near Beachway and Belleview avenues around 10:30 a.m.

The FAA says the pilot had an engine problem.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

Here is the full statement from the FAA:

"A Cessna 172 aircraft made a precautionary landing on a beach in Keansburg, NJ at about 10:25 a.m. today. The pilot reported an engine-related problem. Check with local authorities on the condition of the two people on board. The FAA will investigate."

