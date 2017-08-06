Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports on the crash of a small plane in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials say a small plane with three people aboard crashed and caught fire in a wooded area in New Jersey.

The plane, a Piper PA-28 aircraft, took off from Blairstown Airport and was headed to Sky Manor Airport when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the airport, near Pittstown.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found the plane covered in flames and quickly began helping the three on board.

The passengers were taken to a trauma center in Morristown. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It's unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing.

The crash is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
plane crashnew jersey newsFranklin
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 4 shot during party at NJ sports complex
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
Missing Yonkers teen with autism found safe in Manhattan
Fox terrorizes family in Mahopac home; 1 hospitalized
Vladimir Putin goes shirtless in Siberia fishing trip
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Woman in wheelchair says she was 'stranded' on plane
Man, woman found dead near NJ apartment complex
Police: Man crashes in stolen car following chase on Long Island
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
Newsweek blasts President Trump as "lazy boy"
More News
Top Video
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
More Video