Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey

Officials say a small plane with three people aboard crashed and caught fire in a wooded area in New Jersey.The plane, a Piper PA-28 aircraft, took off from Blairstown Airport and was headed to Sky Manor Airport when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the airport, near Pittstown.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.When first responders arrived, they found the plane covered in flames and quickly began helping the three on board.The passengers were taken to a trauma center in Morristown. Their conditions were not immediately known.It's unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing.The crash is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.