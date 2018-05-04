'Smallville' actress, alleged sex cult leader back in court

An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend, Allison Mack, and alleged cult leader Keith Raniere, will go before a Brooklyn judge Friday.

Prosecutors say Mack helped Raniere recruit women to his upstate New york mentorship group NXIVM that turned them into sex slaves.

The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last month after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."

She pleaded not guilty.

Mack, 35, only spoke to answer "yes" when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions when she was in court last time.

Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She'll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.

Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say Raniere allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

