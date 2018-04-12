A worker was shot during a robbery of a smoke shop in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.The 38-year-old employee was shot inside the store on Fifth Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.The gunman barged in, barking, "Give me the money! Give me the money!"The worker handed over the cash, and the suspect opened fire anyway, blasting off two shots.One struck the worker in the torso, the other shattered the glass counter."He didnt have to shoot him at all. No reason why he shot him," owner Mohammad Suleiman said, shrugging.The worker was shot in the torso and taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition."He's OK. Hes going to make it," Suleiman said.An undetermined amount of cash was stolen during the robbery. "Not much," the owner said.The injured worker is the owner's cousin and he has only worked there for two weeks. The store has been open less than a year, and the owner said he has always felt safe in Bay Ridge. "I feel safe here."The owner said the suspect is believed to be Middle Eastern, "by the way he was talking, the way he was pronouncing things," about 5'9" tall, chubby, wearing a beige shirt, sunglasses, a ski hat, and a scarf covering his face. "The only thing you could see was his eyes."He fled southbound on Fifth Avenue.----------