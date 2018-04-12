Brooklyn Smoke shop worker shot during robbery despite complying with suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports that the suspect remains on the run.

Mark Crudele, Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A worker was shot during a robbery of a smoke shop in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The 38-year-old employee was shot inside the store on Fifth Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.

The gunman barged in, barking, "Give me the money! Give me the money!"

The worker handed over the cash, and the suspect opened fire anyway, blasting off two shots.

One struck the worker in the torso, the other shattered the glass counter.

"He didnt have to shoot him at all. No reason why he shot him," owner Mohammad Suleiman said, shrugging.

The worker was shot in the torso and taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.

"He's OK. Hes going to make it," Suleiman said.

An undetermined amount of cash was stolen during the robbery. "Not much," the owner said.

The injured worker is the owner's cousin and he has only worked there for two weeks. The store has been open less than a year, and the owner said he has always felt safe in Bay Ridge. "I feel safe here."

The owner said the suspect is believed to be Middle Eastern, "by the way he was talking, the way he was pronouncing things," about 5'9" tall, chubby, wearing a beige shirt, sunglasses, a ski hat, and a scarf covering his face. "The only thing you could see was his eyes."

He fled southbound on Fifth Avenue.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberyarmed robberyBay RidgeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Embattled LIRR President, Nowakowski, to resign
Dead infant found in suitcase under NJ footbridge
Yankees, Red Sox fight as bench-clearing brawl erupts in Boston
Exclusive: Mother of woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park speaks out
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
5-year-old boy with rare disorder gets life-changing surgery
3 hurt, including 7-year-old girl, in pit bull attack inside LI home
Tenants forced out of NYC building return to find belongings tossed in dumpster
Show More
2 NJ cops accused of stopping cars, taking cash and other items
Florida school shooting victim from Brooklyn honored in NYC
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Customs officers seize cocaine hidden in liquor bottles at JFK Airport
More News