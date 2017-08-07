  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
SOCIETY

8 Purple Hearts being returned to families at New York City ceremony

NEW YORK --
A Vermont-based group that returns lost Purple Heart medals to veterans and families is returning eight of the military decorations during a ceremony set for New York City.

Purple Hearts Reunited founder Zachariah Fike says the Purple Hearts are being returned Monday, which is National Purple Heart Day.

Fike says seven of the medals will be given to families of American servicemen who served in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The eighth medal is being presented to Daniel Swift, a city firefighter who was serving in Iraq with the New York Army National Guard in 2004 when he was injured by a roadside bomb that killed two fellow guardsmen who were also members of the New York City Fire Department.
