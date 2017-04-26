SOCIETY

93-year-old veteran wins open mic with funny 1933 Valentine's Day story

Tom Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning a round of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event. (KTRK)

MADISON, Wisconsin --
At 93 years young, WWII veteran Tom Sitter is still making people laugh with his stories from way back in the day.

He proved that at The Moth StorySLAM contest in Wisconsin, an open mic storytelling competition.

"Contestants are judged on sticking to the five-minute time frame, sticking to the theme, and having a story that has a conflict and a resolution," according to The Moth's website.

Sitter was at the High Noon Saloon with his granddaughter. The theme of the night was "Love Hurts," so Sitter got on stage and told the story about which girls he gave cards to on Valentine's Day in 1933.

"The memory of the girls he carefully selected to give his five valentines to in 1933 was strong enough that 84 years later, he still knew their names," granddaughter Kathy Sitter wrote.

Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning a round of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event.

After the contest, organizers said that Sitter scored their first ever 10 with his Valentine's Day tale.

