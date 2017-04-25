Get ready to shred away!AARP Foundation and the Fraud Watch Network are holding a "Shred Fest," an opportunity to shred those sensitive documents - for free!The effort marks the launch of a statewide series of events providing free and secure destruction of personal financial records and other sensitive documents to help New Yorkers protect themselves against identity theft."Shred Fest" can be found at multiple locations around the New York City area. Find the closest one near you:Manhattan: April 24th, 1-5pm, Penn South (26th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues) Kick off press event at 12:15Manhattan: April 29th, 9am-12noon, Esplanade Gardens (2569 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. NY 10039)Brooklyn: April 26th, 11am-2pm, Christian Cultural Center (12020 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207)Staten Island: May 1st, 11am-2pm, Conference House Park (298 Satterlee St., Staten Island, NY 10307)Bronx: May 3rd, 11am-2pm, Bronx Borough Hall (851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10452)Queens: May 4th, 11am-2pm, Bowne Park (32nd Avenue and 157th Street, Flushing, NY 11354)Blue Point: April 23rd, 2-4pm, Bayport Bluepoint Library (203 Blue Point Ave, Blue Point, NY 11715)Freeport: April 25th, 10am-1pm, Freeport Recreational Center (130 E Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520)Greenlawn: April 30th, 2-4pm, Harborfields Public Library (31 Broadway, Greenlawn, NY 11740)Albany: April 24th, 9am-12noon, Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center (340 Whiehall Road, Albany, NY 12208)Queensbury: May 5th, 10am-1pm, Queensbury Senior Center (Queensbury Center Town Complex corner of Bay and Haviland)Syracuse: April 27th, 9am-12noon, Central New York Regional Market (2100 Park Street, Syracuse, NY 13208)Rochester: April 26th, 9am-12noon, Temple Beth El (139 Winton Rd., Rochester)