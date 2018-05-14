SOCIETY

All aboard! High school student in need of kidney transplant fulfills dream on the LIRR

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Lauren Glassberg has more on the heartwarming tale.

By
ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
A high school junior in desperate need of a kidney transplant spent the day getting a taste of his dream job.

Malik Ellis, 18, has always loved trains. His parents say he sleeps, eats and dreams of operating them one day.

On Monday, that is exactly what he did and the LIRR treated the Islip High School student like a VIP -- he got to ride the rails, meet personnel and even took the reigns of a LIRR train.

"I got to do what I really wanted to do since I was 2 years old, it's amazing," Ellis said. "It was like a nice start to my dream job."

The LIRR learned about his love of trains and his need for a transplant through a video posted on YouTube.

Ellis was born with Prune-Belly syndrome and his parents were told he wouldn't live past 3 months. He's now 18, thanks in part to his sister who gave him his first kidney.

Now, despite his need for a new kidney, he and his family are simply grateful to the LIRR for the great distraction for a day.

"We have hope and faith in God that something will work out soon and he can live a life and work for the Long Island Rail Road," his mother Nicole Paul said.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylirrlong island railroadfeel goodkidney transplantIslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here And Now on May 13, 2018: OPEN
Here And Now on May 13, 2018: National Mama Bail Out
Here And Now on May 13, 2018: Experience Camps
Here And Now on May 13, 2018: Lupus/MWE
More Society
Top Stories
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
MTA worker charged with assault for allegedly shoving girl
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
Show More
Next door neighbors found fatally shot days apart in Brooklyn
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
WATCH: Officer dragged by suspect's car during traffic stop
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
More News