SOCIETY

Anonymous donor sends foster and special needs kids on Long Island shopping spree
EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story of a shopping spree paid for by an anonymous donor.

CeFaan Kim
COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) --
In a random act of kindness, a generous and anonymous donor paid for a shopping spree for foster and special needs children at a Toys R Us on Long Island.

'Tis the season. So toy shopping is a typical sight to see around this time of year.

But this is not your typical Christmas shopping story.

150 needy kids, some foster children, some with special needs, were on a shopping spree at the Toys R Us in Commack.

The shopping spree was made possible by an anonymous donor.

"I'm really surprised. I wasn't expecting it at first..like every year we don't really do this," said one of the kids, Connor McCall.

The children are from the non-profit Family Residences and Essential Enterprises.
And Connor McCall was one of those lucky kids. The 13 year-old, fully aware of how special this moment is.

"He is brilliant. Such a sense of humor, full of life, such a pleasure to be around. It's really such a privilege everyday," said Julianna Ardolina, a FREE staff member.

Each child had about $200 to spend. That's enough money to buy enough toys to make any kid happy. But the toys, they're not the real gift.

"To me it's like Christmas morning," said program coordinator Stephanie Moore. "You wake up and you see the looks on the kids faces and see how happy they are and you come here and see all these kids and their parents get the opportunity to let their kids select anything they want that they might not have been able to do before, how can it not touch you."

And this moment, a gift for parents too.

"He's an amazing kid," said Connor's mom Shari. "He's got a great sense of humor. He's smart, he's funny, he's a good kid. He deserves this."

"What do you think about mom?", we asked Connor. "She's cool," he said.

And a mother holding her son's hand tight, overwhelmed by the generosity...That's a gift we can all appreciate.
Related Topics:
societycharityshoppinglong island newsCommack
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made up holiday
NYC activist becomes 1st female Hasidic judge in US history
Couple throws lavish divorce party after 25-year marriage
Mom Draws Empowering Lunchbox Notes for Her Daughter, Starring Bada** Feminists Through History
More Society
Top Stories
4 firefighters among 24 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Prosecutor: Postal worker bought sex toys with stolen gift cards
Vehicle in hit and run that killed DJ was taken to body shop, police say
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Search on for suspect who beat woman and forced her to strip in Kips Bay
Glass from broken window falls 29 floors to NYC sidewalk
Show More
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
Police locate woman seen taking dropped wallet at NJ Walmart
Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 suspects detained
Exclusive: Father of 3rd victim possibly linked to NJ murder suspect speaks out
Police: Man who killed wife, abandoned daughter in NYC now charged with murder
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
4 firefighters among 24 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
More Video