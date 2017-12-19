  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill
She's a natural: Girl snowboards for 1st time before turning 1

Toddler snowboards before first birthday (KTRK)

BOISE, Idaho --
Cash Rowley has spent all of her short life so far training for the slopes, according to her parents.

Her snowboarding acumen, then, came natural when, just days before her first birthday, she rode some powder in Idaho.

The girl's ride was recorded and posted on social media, garnering views upon views of the baby's safe descent down the hill.

Her parents bought the girl a "pint-size" board just weeks after she was born. She was taught to snowboard in her living room through out her first year.

