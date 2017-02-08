SOCIETY

California boy, 7, starts recycling business, saves $10K for college

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 7-year-old boy in Orange County combined his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the environment to start his own recycling business, saving a whopping $10,000 for college. (KABC)

By
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California --
A 7-year-old boy in Orange County combined his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the environment to start his own recycling business, saving a whopping $10,000 for college.

Ryan Hickman began recycling when he was just 3 1/2 years old.

"We had gone to the center with a couple of bags, and he really loved the actual act of putting all the cans and bottles into the machine and getting the money for it, and that kind of got him hooked," described Damion Hickman, Ryan's father.

The then-toddler enlisted the help of friends and family and has since started his own business, Ryan's Recycling.

"I've recycled 200,000 cans and bottles," Ryan said.

Every week, he and his family sort through bags of recyclables.

"If it's me, my dad and my mom and my grandma doing it at the same time, one bag will be gone like in, let's say, two minutes," Ryan said.

Ryan saved more than $10,000 for college. He also sells T-shirts on his website and donates the proceeds to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.

"For the sea lions to get food and medicine," he said.

Ryan Hickman, 7, poses for a photo next to sea lions.


Ryan's parents hope he continues saving for college, but they say he's primarily concerned with protecting the environment.

"That's a big deal to Ryan, that it doesn't, the cans and bottles don't end up in the ocean," his father said.

Ryan would also like to invest his savings in a business purchase.

"The recycling money I'm saving for a garbage truck," Ryan said.

Ryan Hickman, 7, poses for a photo next to a garbage truck.


The San Juan Capistrano resident receives encouraging messages from people around the world and wants to keep inspiring others.

"If you already recycle, just keep on recycling. If you don't recycle, start recycling," Ryan said.

Always the businessman, Ryan added, "If you want to buy one of these T-shirts, it's $13 on ryansrecycling.com."
Related Topics:
societyrecyclingchildrenbusinesssmall businessenvironmentcharitygarbageSan Juan CapistranoOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Child gets happy surprise after Make-A-Wish souvenirs stolen
East Village cafe allows you to get a latte and a haircut
More Society
Top Stories
New York area braces for blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
How public transit will be impacted by snowstorm in NYC area
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Show More
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
Possible human remains found along Queens jogging path
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area braces for blast of winter snow; NYC Schools closed Thursday
Karina Vetrano murder suspect's mom: 'He's not a criminal'
$18 Ethiopian Arabica coffee at Extraction Lab in Brooklyn
More Video