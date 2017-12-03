SOCIETY

New Jersey boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico

By
WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
8-year-old Jayden Perez from Woodland Park, New Jersey is about to bring Christmas to hundreds of children in Puerto Rico.

The story actually begins with football - his mother's boss gave them two tickets to a Giants game. Perez was thrilled to tears.

The Pee Wee football player was so overwhelmed that he offered to donate all of his Christmas gifts to spread the joy. His mother had a bigger idea - why not start a toy drive so even more children will receive. Soon, hundreds and hundreds of toys arrived at their house on Jackson Ave.

"I'm just so proud of my son. He has such a humble heart," said his mom, Ana Rosado.

Of course, collecting is only half the picture. There's the logistical and expensive hurdle of delivering the goods - that is where two generous friends come in. Magaly Vasquez and Jeanette Pena have offered to ship all of the boxes of toys to Puerto Rico and fly down personally to wrap and hand-deliver all the gifts.

"We made it our mission to make sure it gets to the right people," Vasquez says.

"I promised Jayden gifts and letters will be hand-delivered. This will happen even if it comes out of my pocket," adds Pena.

Perez's father says they hope to make hundreds of kids happy in Puerto Rico.

"Giving is good. God will bless you a lot," says Perez.

Those who are interested in donating can bring toys to their house - they will be collecting until December 15th. People interesting in donating who can't attend the drive can call 201-913-6543 or donate money HERE.
