If you haven't had the chance yet to try Citi Bike in New York City, Wednesday will be a perfect opportunity to start as the popular bike share program will offer free rides all day.With bicycling reaching record highs in the city , Citi Bike will allow riders to take free half-hour rides across the system.Thanks to Noosa Yoghurt, all you have to do to take advantage of this opportunity is to use the Citi Bike app to get a free code, which you'll then be able to use at any dock for one 30-minute ride at a time.The ever increasing popularity of Citi Bike was highlighted on July 26th when the bike share program crossed 70,000 rides in a single day for the first time ever."There's no better way to enjoy summer in New York than on a bike," Citi Bike General Manager Jules Flynn said.If you're not sure where to take your free ride, why not take a stroll along the West Side of Manhattan.Or maybe you could hop on a Citi Bike down in SoHo.Central Park is always a great place for a ride that features flat, hilly, or scenic terrain.If you want a great view of Brooklyn or Manhattan, why not bike across one of NYC's most famous bridges.Grab some friends and try taking a stroll through the bustling streets of Williamsburg.