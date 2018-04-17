RATS

New York City targets rat population at 10 most-infested NYCHA complexes

(Photo/Leigh Conner)

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced an new extermination plan at the 10 most infested rat developments at NYCHA public housing complexes.

The developments will receive dry-ice abatement treatments, full-time exterminators, trash bins for residents and new concrete floors.

The effort is a part of the mayor's $32 million effort to reduce the rat population by as much as 70 percent in the city's most infested neighborhoods.

The targeted pest management approach will attack rats' food sources and burrows with methods have proven effective at reducing rat reproduction and populations.

The city will employ environmentally friendly rodenticide to reduce burrow counts, provide residents with smaller garbage bins are compatible with the dimensions of NYCHA trash chutes to reduce trash from collecting elsewhere on NYCHA grounds and seal off dirt basements with concrete to keep rats out of buildings.

"We want to make the greatest city on earth the worst place in the world to be a rat," de Blasio said. "We are launching an all-out offensive to dramatically reduce the rat population at these developments and improve the quality of life for residents."

The 10 developments are: Bushwick, Webster, Marcy, Butler, Morris I, Morris II, Riis I, Riis II, Morrissania and Hylan.

The city will implement the following measures to reduce available habitats and food sources for rats, which will help to diminish the rodent population:

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyratstrashNYCHANew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RATS
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Different rats found in New York neighborhoods
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More rats
SOCIETY
Outrage over business cited for flying military flags
Controversial statue removed from Central Park
NYCHA tenant wakes up to flooded apartment following rainstorm
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead when flight from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly
Southwest scare: Passenger account from inside plane
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find suspect in bedroom
Lightning strike survivor: 'I felt my whole body was numb'
Starbucks to close May 29 for bias training; CEO meets 2 arrested
Hundreds stranded in Mexico when airline ends service
Newark flight makes emergency landing at Air Force base
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Show More
Alternate juror speaks out about UWS nanny murder trial
Dad questioned in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire
Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her
Hannity blasted for not disclosing relationship with Cohen
More News