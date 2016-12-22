SOCIETY

California couple throws lavish divorce party after being married for 25 years
A Berkeley couple is marking the end of their 25 year marriage in a unique way, with a divorce party. (KGO-TV)

by Nick Watt
BERKELEY, Calif. --
A Berkeley couple marked the end of their 25-year marriage in a unique way, with a divorce party.

Jeff Becerra and Michelle Mahoney threw a lavish divorce party for all of their family and friends. The celebration included cake, balloons and even a toast.

"We're not celebrating the fact that we're getting divorced, we're celebrating the way that we did it," Becerra said. "Keep the friendship that we have, and keep as much as a family group we can have together."

The couple has two children together. Their daughter Emma says her parents were a unique couple and she isn't sad about them parting ways.

"People that know them understand that this is something they would totally do," she said.

The night was capped off with the ex's driving off in a truck decorated with a sign reading "just divorced." The new friends say they plan to stay connected and are even going on a trip to Spain together.

"We did a lot of self-examination and realized we had fallen out of love," Mahoney said.

As for any chance of reconciliation, they both say not a chance.
