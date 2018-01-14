Police are asking for help finding a missing elderly woman from New Jersey.Mary Ann Clark, 74, left her building in Union around 5 a.m. Friday. Her coworkers say that is when she normally leaves for work to get to her job in New York City.Clark's co-workers called police when she didn't show up for work on Friday morning."It's not like her at all, she's very sharp, she basically runs the place - she's the office manager, she's kind of like a mother to all of us, so we're very worried about her," said co-worker Hilary Ginther.Ginther says Clark does not have any immediate family in the area.Clark works at 'CM&F Group' in TriBeCa. Anyone with information is urged to call Union Police.