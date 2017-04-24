  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement on education
ANIMAL NEWS

Eaglet hatches in bald eagle's nest at California elementary school

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pair of bald eagles living on the campus of a Milpitas elementary school welcomed a new addition to their nest after an eaglet hatched. (Image Credit: Stoneys_photography)

MILPITAS, Calif. --
A pair of bald eagles living on the campus of a Milpitas elementary school welcomed a new addition to their nest after an eaglet hatched.

The bald eagles have attracted a lot of attention since they were first spotted back in January at Curtner Elementary School.

The Mercury News reports a parent who has been watching the eagles says the eaglet was born about two to three weeks ago.

"Not only do I drop off my kids at school but I also take some time out just to look up and admire the birds," photographer Stan Szeto said.

PHOTOS: Incredible images of bald eagles in Milpitas

Szeto is a sports photographer, but with plenty of patience, he's captured breathtaking images of the pair as they hunt, build and defend the nest.

"Everything's so high paced and fast action. Shooting nature definitely slows you down a little bit,' he said.
