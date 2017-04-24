MILPITAS, Calif. --A pair of bald eagles living on the campus of a Milpitas elementary school welcomed a new addition to their nest after an eaglet hatched.
The bald eagles have attracted a lot of attention since they were first spotted back in January at Curtner Elementary School.
The Mercury News reports a parent who has been watching the eagles says the eaglet was born about two to three weeks ago.
"Not only do I drop off my kids at school but I also take some time out just to look up and admire the birds," photographer Stan Szeto said.
Szeto is a sports photographer, but with plenty of patience, he's captured breathtaking images of the pair as they hunt, build and defend the nest.
"Everything's so high paced and fast action. Shooting nature definitely slows you down a little bit,' he said.