Earth Day Initiative: See how Earth Day 2017 is Celebrated in New York

NEW YORK --Earth Day 2017 is a very significant deal, especially in New York City! To help raise awareness and promote a greener and healthier lifestyle, Earth Day Initiative brought the city two big events happening during the month of April:
Earth Day New York 2017 In Union Square
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Union Square, New York, NY, 10003
Earth Day 5k Walking Tour in NYC with Earth Day Initiative
This event kicked off Earth Day Initiative's Count to 50 campaign! It featured dozens of exhibitors, including environmental non-profits, green businesses, kids' activities, and live performances.
Earth Day 5K Green Tour
Friday, April 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Earth Day Initiative 4.18.17 in Union Square
The tour connected participants with some of the great green groups around NYC. Past sites on the tour have included a rooftop farm in Midtown Manhattan, the Lowline Lab, a natural food cooking school, and a composting site. Participants traveled from site to site, learning about what each group is doing on the ground to help green the city and sharing lunch to celebrate Earth Day together.