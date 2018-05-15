SOCIETY

EMT meets paramedics who treated him, inspiring him to follow in their footsteps

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It was business as usual at this year's FDNY EMS graduation in Brooklyn.

Then a few minutes into the ceremony, a double surprise. Officials told Jonathan Cano-Gomez to step forward.

He had no idea something he had wanted to do for years was about to go down.

The 31-year-old came face to face with the EMTs who responded to his motorcycle crash back in 2014.

Jonathan was pinned under a car, knocked unconscious and was seriously injured.

This was also the first time the medics had seen the married father since the accident in Brooklyn.

Jonathan vowed to one day meet the trio and choose to be an EMT because he was so touched by the way they treated him.

