People across the nation will pause to remember Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his lasting legacy.His fight to address racism and poverty defined the civil rights movement of the 1960s.And his message continues to ring true for many Americans today, 50 years after his assassination.On this 50th anniversary of his death, it is worth noting how his message and his priorities had evolved by the time he was shot on that balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1968.Dr. King was confronting many challenges that remain with us today.He was battling racism in the North then, not just in the South.He was pushing the government to address poverty, income inequality, structural racism and segregation in cities like Boston and Chicago.He was also calling for an end to a war that was draining the national treasury of funds needed to finance a progressive domestic agenda.This day will certainly be one where people take a look at how far we've come and how far we have to go in the 50 years since Dr. King's death.There will be several events all over the Tri-state Wednesday.The events began Tuesday night in Washington Square Park, where Dr. King's image was projected onto the arch.Hundreds gathered to honor the 50th anniversary of not only King's assassination, but also to remember the iconic "I've been to the mountaintop" speech that King gave in Memphis the night before he was murdered.The speech was played for the crowd.Mayor Bill de Blasio wore a NYC Sanitation jacket in honor of the King's work for sanitation workers whom the civil rights leader was in Memphis fighting for when he was killed."He never meant it to be an idea only for that time for that year 1968, he meant it to be something that would live and grow, it was his dream that was supposed to be everybody's and it required everyday people to standup and do something," Mayor de Blasio said.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will gather with others in Trenton Wednesday to mark the occasion.