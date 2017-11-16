SOCIETY

F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with Texas sheriff over anti-Trump sticker

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple defending profanity filled anti-Trump sticker, Chauncy Glover reports. (Facebook/Sheriff Troy E. Nehls)

RICHMOND, Texas --
A viral photo spreading across social media prompted Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The controversial sign in question reads, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him."

"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on Facebook. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."

During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.
EMBED More News Videos

Driver at odds with Fort Bend County sheriff over anti-Trump sticker, Steve Campion reports.


"Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.

ABC7NY's sister station ABC13 first tracked down the driver of the pickup truck. Karen Fonseca said she put the custom-made graphic up about 11 months ago.

She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. Fonseca said she's surprised Nehls couldn't reach her. She's open to sitting down with him.

She insisted that she has no intention of removing the sign.

"It makes people happy," she said. "They smile. They stop you. They want to shake your hand."

Fonseca said she's most at odds with the president about his proposed border wall.

She said people tell her they "wish they had the guts" to put up a similar sign on their vehicle.
The American Civil Liberties Union responded to Nehls' Facebook post.

"No Sheriff Nehls, you can't prosecute speech just because it contains words you don't like," ACLU said.

Related Topics:
societyviralPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Here and Now
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
More Society
Top Stories
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Father fatally stabbed defending son from sneaker robbery
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Report: Charles Manson 'close to death' at hospital
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
Trump to reverse ban on elephant trophies from Africa
Show More
Escaped teen murder suspect captured in New Jersey
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
Woman poses for sister in court, gets arrested for ID theft
Woman run over by dump truck, hospitalized
House to vote on GOP tax plan, but Senate faces problems
More News
Top Video
This is Thanksgiving in a bite: The tater tot burger
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
Good news! Bus strike over in Nassau County, union says
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
More Video