DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Fast facts about daylight saving time

EMBED </>More Videos

Set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and check out these fast facts about daylight saving time.

As the saying goes, it's just about time to "fall back." This weekend, we'll be turning our clocks back as daylight saving time ends for the year.

So set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and then check out these five fast facts about daylight saving time.
  1. It's daylight saving time, no "s." (Because we're saving daylight.)

  2. By act of Congress, beginning in 2007, daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

  3. Every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

  4. The most recent state to change its daylight time policy was Indiana, which adopted the use of daylight time state-wide in 2006.

  5. Don't worry, we'll be "springing ahead" in just a few months. Next year's daylight saving time begins on March 11.

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddaylight saving timewatercooler
Load Comments
Related
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Spring forward: Clocks move ahead for Daylight Saving Time
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
New plan to keep drivers, pedestrians safer at dusk
More daylight saving time
SOCIETY
World's most Instagrammable art comes to NYC
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
FDNY promotes department's 1st black female deputy chief
Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence
More Society
Top Stories
Innocent man beaten after crash: 'It's just bad what they did'
'Veronica Mars' actor dead after jumping from LA building
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Mother beaten in Bay Ridge: Police still looking for her killer
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Show More
Video: Good Samaritans stop man suspected of rape
GOP tax plan calls out Warriors star Stephen Curry
No jail time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl
Elite NYPD unit in charge of escorting marathon runners
Gunman sought after 3 wounded in Halloween shooting
More News
Top Video
World's most Instagrammable art comes to NYC
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Eyewitness News Update
More Video