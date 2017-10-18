She was part of a wave of women news anchors in New York City back when there weren't a lot of them.Michele Marsh, at the age of just 25, was the youngest.Wednesday, at just 63, she died at her home in Connecticut of breast cancer.Marsh became a household name and face for more than 20 years at two of the biggest TV stations in New York: WCBS and WNBC.We are thinking of our colleagues there, and of her family who will miss her kindness and compassion.She touched so many New Yorkers.