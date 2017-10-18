SOCIETY

Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63 from breast cancer

Marsh died at her home in Connecticut of breast cancer on Wendesday at the age of 63.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
She was part of a wave of women news anchors in New York City back when there weren't a lot of them.

Michele Marsh, at the age of just 25, was the youngest.

Wednesday, at just 63, she died at her home in Connecticut of breast cancer.

Marsh became a household name and face for more than 20 years at two of the biggest TV stations in New York: WCBS and WNBC.

We are thinking of our colleagues there, and of her family who will miss her kindness and compassion.

She touched so many New Yorkers.
Related Topics:
societyobituary
