SOCIETY

Uber's lost and found includes college diploma, hair extensions and gold diamond grill

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber has released its annual list of strange and unique things riders leave behind in its vehicles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

If you were traveling with your college diploma, diamond-encrusted gold grills or a letter from your incarcerated boyfriend, chances are you'd hold onto them pretty tight, right?

Apparently not, according to Uber. The ridesharing service has released its annual list of the 50 most unique or outrageous personal possessions left behind in its cars, and this year's list includes some odd ones.

Top 10 things left in Uber vehicles:
  1. Burger King visor
  2. Divorce papers
  3. Star Wars Encyclopedia
  4. Gold grills with diamonds
  5. Originally signed Jessie James Decker CD
  6. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail
  7. A 1.3 carat round diamond
  8. 2 packets of Dead Sea mud
  9. Bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll
  10. Rhinestone mask


Other odd things rounding out the top 50 include tax returns, a marriage certificate, a ukelele, a box of hair extensions, a bulletproof vest, a jetpack, a leaf blower, a college diploma and a bridal veil.

Unsurprisingly, Uber said the most common times for items to be left behind are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with additional upticks around happy hour on weekdays.

According to Uber, riders who realize they have left an item behind should contact their driver as soon as possible and provide a detailed description of the lost item. Riders who forget their phone in a car can use Uber's website to report their missing item.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyuberlost and foundbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldrideshare
SOCIETY
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
Firefighters surprise widow celebrating her 92nd birthday
Have you seen these missing children?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
More Society
Top Stories
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing PA teen
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Show More
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video