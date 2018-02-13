SOCIETY

Group of graffiti artists awarded $6.7M in 5Pointz lawsuit in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a huge legal victory for local graffiti artists. The group was awarded $6.7 million after their work was destroyed to make room for luxury apartments in Queens.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
There was a huge legal victory for local graffiti artists. A group of them was awarded $6.7 million after their work was destroyed to make room for luxury apartments in Queens.

Back in November, a jury found a real estate developer broke the law when he tore down the 5Pointz complex.

For nearly two decades, a complex of buildings in Long Island City were covered in colorful murals spray painted on by several artists.


21 artists sued developer Jerry Wolkoff saying the 49 pieces of grafitti were protected works of art.

As a result- every artist was awarded damages after the verdict.

For 7 train riders, 5Pointz, the mecca of graffiti art in Queens might as well have been a stop in the area.

"It was the only legal outlet that allowed everybody to paint," said graffiti artist Meres One.

Meres One is the artist who ran 5Pointz, but the warehouse came down in 2013 to make way for two luxury towers.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygraffitiartpublic artcourt caselong island citynew york cityLong Island CityNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Study recommends Montauk shoreline businesses, motels relocate
Here And Now for February 11, 2018: Opening Segment
Here And Now for February 11, 2018: Segment 2-Black Fortunes
Here and Now: February 11, 2018: GUNPLAYS address gun violence
More Society
Top Stories
NJ officials say kindergartner's death may be flu-related
Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Ex-Yankee arrested with more than 20 kg of cocaine, heroin
Trump advisers defend response after aide accused of abuse
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
Show More
Suspect wanted in gas station robberies in Suffolk Co.
Chelsea bomber faces life in prison for NYC, NJ attacks
Amazon to lay off some employees in Seattle
Teacher on life support after severe flu infection
Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa
More News
Top Video
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Dogs face off at Westminster
Pothole season taking its toll on NY area roads, drivers
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video