Have you seen these missing children?

(Brockton, MA - WABC, January 2) - Samantha was last seen on September 11, 2016. She may still be in the Brockton area.(Morristown, NJ - WABC, January 2) - Kendy was last seen on September 24, 2016. She may be in New Jersey or she may travel to New York or Pennsylvania.(Hyattsville, MD - WABC, January 2) - Jeffrey was last seen on August 21, 2016.(Dobbs Ferry, NY - WABC, January 2) - Erol was last seen on August 15, 2016. He has a tattoo on his right arm.(Philadelphia, PA - WABC, January 2) - Daysha was last seen on March 17, 2016. She may wear glasses.