Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Simply New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Here And Now on February 25, 2018: Legacy of Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3143953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Reflecting on Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee's legacy
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 02:26PM
NEW YORK --
Watch part 4 of Here and Now for February 25, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
here and now
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SOCIETY
Here And Now for February 25, 2018: Opening Segment
Here And Now on February 25, 2018: NYCHA issues
Here And Now on February 25, 2018: Black Women Talk Tech
Here And Now on February 25, 2018: Schomburg Center
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn
Fatal shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts
Boy, 2, shot in both legs in apparent road rage incident
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
New Jersey students stage walkout for suspended teacher
President Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid
Severed head found in Long Island man's suitcase in Japan
Show More
Mom pleads guilty to leaving kids home alone during Europe trip
Arrest made in shooting of 8-year-old Brooklyn girl
Dwyane Wade gets emotional after FL victim buried in jersey
2 killed in Ecuador hiding in NY-bound plane's landing gear
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
More News
Top Video
Thousands in fines causing commuters E-Z Pass exasperation
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Simply New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York