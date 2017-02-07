Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
SOCIETY
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Rev. Jesse Jackson
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1738859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here and Now: Part 1 (WABC)
Tuesday, February 07, 2017 04:16PM
Related Topics:
society
here and now
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Melissa Freeman
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Flores Forbes
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: She Wins
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Chapter and Verse
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
Show More
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Woman shot after police chase ends in Bronx crash
Education secretary DeVos confirmed; Pence breaks 50-50 tie
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York