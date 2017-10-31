HALLOWEEN

Hockey fan in wheelchair dresses as Zamboni for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Luke Fanella put Halloween on a swivel this year, dressing up as the Blackhawks Zamboni!

Jesse Kirsch
NAPERVILLE, Ill. --
"Trick or treat. Let's go hawks," chanted Luke Fanella, as he took his Halloween costume for a test run Tuesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old is a die-hard Blackhawks fan and sled hockey player himself.

"I've been to a lot of Blackhawks games, I've met Patrick Kane before," said Fanella--as if his Hawks sweater and ballcap wouldn't tip passerby off.

So he decided to dress up as the United Center's Zamboni this year. It's a great idea for any avid hockey follower, but Luke picked this costume for more than just his love of hockey.

"I was born with a muscle disorder in my leg," he explained, as a pair of crutches rested in the other room.

The muscle atrophy makes it hard for Luke to walk, especially for a "trick or treat" outing.

So he looked up costumes that could incorporate his wheelchair and put his Uncle Jim to work.

"Some nights I was working on it 'til two a.m.," recalled Jim DelGenio, who used a cardboard box and "lots of duct tape and glue" to create a masterpiece complete with a broom, working lights and of course plenty of Blackhawks spirit. The rig attaches to Luke's wheelchair and cruises along neighborhood sidewalks.

"It makes me feel good. I think it's cool that I can do that, like incorporate it into the things I need in my life," said Luke, adding "Hockey means a lot to me. I'm a Zamboni because I've always wanted to ride the Zamboni while they're cleaning the ice cause it would be a cool experience and you could actually see what the players see when they play a game."

For now, having his own Blackhawks ride is pretty cool too!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumesChicago Blackhawkshockey fansportsnhlNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
Guess the NHL player's Halloween costume
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
More halloween
SOCIETY
Graveyard horror in New Jersey's largest city
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
New doubts about lost at sea story
More Society
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police-involved shooting in Queens
Show More
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
NYPD accused of holding woman hostage for 16 hours
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
More Video