GOOD NEWS

Home Depot manager surprises mom of wheelchair-enabled son, pays for Halloween costume supplies

EMBED </>More Videos

A Home Depot manager in Wake Forest picked up the bill for a wheelchair-enabled boy's Halloween costume. (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina --
A Home Depot manager in North Carolina picked up the bill for a wheelchair-enabled boy's Halloween costume.

Aimee Mcilroy posted about the generous act on her Facebook page.

Thousands have liked the post and hundreds have commented praising Valerie Baker's, the Home Depot employee's, kindness.

Mcilroy thought it was kind enough that Baker unboxed a refrigerator to get the cardboard they needed to create an elaborate costume for Jackson's wheelchair, but that wasn't all.

"We walked around the store trying to find things to make Jack's costume, and by the time we got to the end, she took us up to the register and took care of the whole entire bill," Mcilroy said.



"It helped me to help her help her son," Baker said.

Jackson has a unique neurological disorder that's caused a processing delay and other complications, but it does not stop his big personality.

It caught Baker's attention right away, and it was her respect and patience for the 7-year-old that his mother was grateful for most of all.

"She pretty much instantly had a connection with him, which is really magical if you take the time," Mcilroy said.

"Jack, you are an amazing young man," Baker said. " Please come see us at the store. Bring your car, and we'd love to help you and your family."

Mcilroy's post about Baker's kindness sparked a new partnership, as Baker hopes to bring Home Depot workshops to other kids in Jackson's class.

"Just to see the small act go this far, imagine if we all took one step forward every day," Baker said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweengood samaritanbuzzworthydisabilityfacebookgood newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
Target releases adaptive clothing for disabilities
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff gets a name
Man tosses cash from paycheck into the air (on purpose)
Student with Down syndrome elected homecoming king
More good news
SOCIETY
German woman pens apology to NJ man who lost home to Nazis
Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Boy battling cancer surprised with own police car
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Open
More Society
Top Stories
Human remains found at park in Nassau County, FBI says
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
Texting while crossing street in one state will cost you
Show More
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Driver charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens due in court
2 dead in shooting on Grambling State campus, search on for suspect
Gunman opens fire on Queens street after liquid thrown at him
Flake cites McCarthy in continuing criticism of Trump
More News
Top Video
All tropical vibes at this Upper East Side vegan store
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
More Video