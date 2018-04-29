Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents

In Times Square, the last note will play Sunday night at B.B. King Blues Club.The music venue says it is closing because of rising rents.B.B. King Blues Club has been in business for 18 years and played host to Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Jay-Z.Sunday's final show as blues legend Buddy Guy.Several fans say they are upset the venue has been forced to close its doors.The club says it is looking for a new location in Manhattan.----------