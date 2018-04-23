SOCIETY

Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3; name yet to be announced

The official Town Crier makes announcement of baby prince's birth in London.

Royal Baby 3 is here! Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a boy on Monday.


Britain's royal palace confirmed the baby's arrival on Twitter. The baby is the third child for Kate and husband Prince William and fifth in line to the throne.

The baby, whose name has yet to be announced, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was born at 11:01 a.m. (6:01 a.m. ET|3:01 a.m. PT).


The 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London.


William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

PHOTOS: William, Kate and their family through the years


The baby is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild, in line to the throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

RELATED: How two royal babies and two royal weddings in 2018 affect the line of succession
How will two weddings and two royal babies affect the line to the throne?


The baby arrives just a few weeks before the wedding of uncle Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19.

In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth was announced with a notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace - and on royal social media accounts.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby. Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the name is already taken by the baby's big brother.

Like its older siblings, the baby's full title will be Her (or His) Royal Highness, Princess (or Prince), followed by several given names.

The palace said that both mom and baby are doing well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
