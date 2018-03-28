  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Louisiana bill proposes lowering drinking age to 19 years old

EMBED </>More Videos

LA bill proposes lowering drinking age to 19 (KTRK)

LOUISIANA --
A new proposal in Louisiana could put 19-year-olds on Bourbon Street.

The proposal would allow 19 and 20-year-olds to buy alcohol and drink it unsupervised after getting a certificate and parental consent.

Louisiana State Senator Eric LaFleur said people 19 years old and older would have to learn about alcohol effects and consequences before being certified.

The bill will also make DWI punishments harsher for those with a certificate to drink.

That bill is expected to be heard next Thursday.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypoliticsalcoholdrinkingbillsu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Here and Now
Here And Now for March 25, 2018: Opening Segment
Here And Now for March 25, 2018: 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK Jr.
More Society
Top Stories
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Lawsuit filed against production co. in fatal Harlem fire
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Driver killed in New Jersey toll plaza crash
Show More
Cynthia Nixon set to tour NYCHA complex
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
Sen. Menendez seeks 3rd term with corruption case over
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with teen files for divorce
More News
Top Video
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video