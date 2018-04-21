BARBARA BUSH

Love pours in as country honors former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral

Around the country, people are sending their love and well wishes to the Bush family as they celebrate the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsfuneralsocial media
BARBARA BUSH
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Bush family welcomes new baby after Barbara Bush's passing
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
Bush family welcomes new baby after Barbara Bush's passing
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
Funeral held for baby left for dead in garbage can
Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap
Baby killed in collision after driver runs red light
NYC streets go car-free
Roberta Flack rushes to hospital from Apollo Theater appearance
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing
Man breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment, takes a shower
Show More
Fire breaks out in Midtown high rise
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
Harvey Weinstein wants access to his old email
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
More News