WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA --He said he couldn't sleep, so he did something most of us would do: find a spot to grab something to eat.
Except, the story didn't end quite there.
When Alex Bowen arrived at a South Carolina Waffle House, he said he couldn't find a worker awake to make a meal.
"Guess what...everyone on shift was asleep," Bowen wrote on Facebook.
Bowen told ABC13 he was surprised when he walked inside the restaurant and saw a worker sleeping.
"What in the heck is going on here?" he asked.
After waiting for a worker, he jumped on the grill. Bowen said that all he wanted was a "delicious Texas bacon cheesesteak melt."
His impromptu adventure behind the counter was captured via selfie photos.
Bowen said he spoke to a Waffle House district manager and paid for the melt when he returned.
