SOCIETY

When all else fails: Man cooks own food after finding worker asleep inside Waffle House

EMBED </>More Videos

Man cooks own food after finding worker asleep inside Waffle House.

WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA --
He said he couldn't sleep, so he did something most of us would do: find a spot to grab something to eat.

Except, the story didn't end quite there.

When Alex Bowen arrived at a South Carolina Waffle House, he said he couldn't find a worker awake to make a meal.

"Guess what...everyone on shift was asleep," Bowen wrote on Facebook.

Bowen told ABC13 he was surprised when he walked inside the restaurant and saw a worker sleeping.



"What in the heck is going on here?" he asked.

After waiting for a worker, he jumped on the grill. Bowen said that all he wanted was a "delicious Texas bacon cheesesteak melt."

His impromptu adventure behind the counter was captured via selfie photos.

Bowen said he spoke to a Waffle House district manager and paid for the melt when he returned.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyviralfacebookwafflesrestaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
Operation Santa: Santa goes digital
McDonald's manager gets $110K for tip on murder suspect
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 5 others injured after hit-and-run in Queens
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
Police investigating after body found in mansion driveway
Missing teen found with soccer coach reunited with family
Sources: Giants could fire coach Ben McAdoo in 24 hours after Sunday's game vs. Raiders
1 dead, 1 injured in Manhattan high-rise fire
Pontiac Silverdome demolition goes awry
After mistrial, Sen. Menendez seeks to have charges dismissed
Show More
Squirrel responsible for ruining Christmas lights
Trump says he never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe
Police searching for mailbox thieves in Yonkers
Opera to probe misconduct charges against conductor
Senate tax bill: Here's how it affects you
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 5 others injured after hit-and-run in Queens
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
More Video