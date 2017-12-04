SOCIETY

Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the heartwarming story of a 22-year-old man who traveled to Florida to meet an 81-year-old woman he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

Eyewitness News
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WABC) --
It was a heartwarming meeting between two people who built a friendship by playing the online game 'Words with Friends.'

A man named Spencer who is from Harlem and in his 20s met a woman named Roz who is in her 80s and lives in Florida. Spencer tweeted they have played more than 300 games together.


Thanks to the pastor of Riverside Church in Morningside Heights, they finally met face-to-face. The pastor arranged for a meeting in West Palm Beach on Friday.

Now their story has gone viral.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyHarlemNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
Man cooks own food while Waffle House worker sleeps
Suggestive shape of sculpture at Ikea raising eyebrows
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Met Opera suspends conductor after sexual misconduct allegations
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Police: Man threw fire extinguisher at elderly man, used anti-Jewish slurs
Geno Smith backs Ben McAdoo amid possible ouster, calls Rex Ryan 'coward'
Police: Parking dispute led to stabbing, deadly hit-and-run
Boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
12-year-old boy dies in Queens apartment inferno
Show More
Suggestive shape of sculpture at Ikea raising eyebrows
Police say serial blowtorch predator trail runs through NJ
NBC questioned Lauer before misconduct accuser came forward
Missing teen found with soccer coach reunited with family
VIDEO: Pontiac Silverdome demolition goes awry
More News
Top Video
Police: Parking dispute led to stabbing, deadly hit-and-run
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
More Video