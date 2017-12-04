Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

Sweet day today with Spencer and his #wordswithfriends friend, Roz, watching them bond in person for the first time. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/9sW0ojE318 — Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017

It was a heartwarming meeting between two people who built a friendship by playing the online game 'Words with Friends.'A man named Spencer who is from Harlem and in his 20s met a woman named Roz who is in her 80s and lives in Florida. Spencer tweeted they have played more than 300 games together.Thanks to the pastor of Riverside Church in Morningside Heights, they finally met face-to-face. The pastor arranged for a meeting in West Palm Beach on Friday.Now their story has gone viral.