SOCIETY

Bi-racial twins, born with different complexions, become social media stars

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ken Rosato has the latest. (KTRK)

ILLINOIS --
Two gorgeous little tots are now social media stars for one very interesting reason.

Bi-racial twins Kalani and Jerani are inspiring a lot of people after emerging from the womb with two completely different complexions.

The 9-month-old twins were featured Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Their mother, Whitney Meyer, says she has to dress the girls alike, otherwise people would never believe they were twins.

Little Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, while her younger fraternal twin Jarani, born five minutes later, has brown skin and brown eyes.

Now the girls are taking social media by storm, and getting lots of love and a caring embrace from people around the world.

But how do twins who are fraternal come out with two different complexions?

Dr. Angela Bianco, of Mount Sinai Hospital, says skin color is determined by multiple genes, but fraternal twins come from two separate eggs, and two different sperm.

"By virtue of chance, one twin can inherit more DNA from a specific parent in contract to its co-twin, and that DNA can code or translate for things like skin color and eye color," Dr. Bianco said.

"This is pretty rare occurrence to have two twins that look very different, but it certainly can happen with biracial couples, but it's really just a matter of chance."
Related Topics:
societytwinsu.s. & worldbuzzworthygood newsbabysocial mediagood morning americagma
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cards Against Humanity caters CEO job post to Obama
Student with Down syndrome competes in Clemson pageant
Missing red panda named Sunny on the loose in Virginia
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
More Society
Top Stories
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Show More
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
President Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation
Trump signs orders for border wall, refugee cuts
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
More Video