SOCIETY

Mesmerizing giant whirlpool attracting spectators at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park

BROOKLYN, New York --
There's a pool at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park that has gotten a whirl of attention.

Artist Anish Kapoor is the mastermind behind this giant pool of continuously spiraling water. The installation, called "Descension," is made to experience the perceptual wonder of an ordinary material like water made to behave in an extraordinary way.

Spectators are able to peer down at the spinning vortex of water, which appears to collapse at its center and descend into the ground.

Another neat feature the art piece has to offer is its striking contrast with the adjacent East River.

You can view this mesmerizing site until Sept. 10.
Related Topics:
societybrooklynanish kapoorbrooklyn bridge park
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Basquiat painting sold for record $110.5M at auction
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Here and Now
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard
More Society
Top Stories
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Sources: Man tried to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Timeline of events revealed in deadly Times Square crash
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner
Reports: Trump called Comey 'nut job' to Russians; Adviser under scrutiny
Show More
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
Police: Elderly homeless man critically injured after allegedly making catcall
Yonkers firefighters battle 3 fires at once, 1 woman dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos