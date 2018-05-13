SOCIETY

Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York

A missing teacher was found dead in Ulster County.

Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A missing teacher from Queens has been found dead in upstate New York.

46-year-old Keith Johnson was last seen more than a week ago outside PS 29 in College Point.

Johnson was a music teacher at that school.

Police said Johnson's body was found in a wooded area in the Ulster County town of Shandaken. So far there is no word on his cause of death.

A neighbor said Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra. The neighbor said he was an avid hiker and camper.

