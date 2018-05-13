Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York

A missing teacher from Queens has been found dead in upstate New York.46-year-old Keith Johnson was last seen more than a week ago outside PS 29 in College Point.Johnson was a music teacher at that school.Police said Johnson's body was found in a wooded area in the Ulster County town of Shandaken. So far there is no word on his cause of death.A neighbor said Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra. The neighbor said he was an avid hiker and camper.----------