These are the most popular holiday songs of the past 50 years

(Shutterstock)

It is the holiday season, and that means decorating, spending time with family, gift giving, and listening to seasonal tunes.

According to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), the most played Christmas song of the last 50 years is "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." The song was written by songwriters Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie and copyrighted in 1934. It was first sung on Eddie Cantor's radio show in November of the same year.

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" became an instant hit, and has been performed by dozens of singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, and Justin Bieber.

The top ten most-played holiday songs, according to the ASCAP, are as follows:
  1. "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
  2. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
  3. "Winter Wonderland"
  4. "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"
  5. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting...)"
  6. "Jingle Bell Rock"
  7. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"
  8. "Sleigh Ride"
  9. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
  10. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"


The list was aggregated in November 2016. To see the full list, click here: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" Is Most-Played Holiday Song of the Last 50 Years

