SOCIETY

Musician plays flute during brain stimulation surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman plays the flute while surgeons operate on her brain at Memorial Hermann. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A patient at a Texas hospital underwent surgery on her brain with her favorite musical instrument in hand: the flute.

Anna Henry was wide awake while doctors performed a deep brain stimulation procedure at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Henry suffers from a hereditary problem with tremors.

During surgery, she tested her ability to play the flute by giving surgeons a concert.

The procedure could help reduce her problem with tremors by 50 to 90 percent.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviralviral videosurgerymusic
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Protesters take out anger over deadly police shooting of young man
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit while using restroom
More Society
Top Stories
Protesters take out anger over deadly police shooting of young man
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
2 police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
Show More
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Fetty Wap hands out gift cards to families at NJ supermarket
EXCLUSIVE: Developer gives tour of large planned community
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
More News
Top Video
No shortage of SUVs and trucks at New York International Auto Show
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video