'Nature at its best:' Giant alligator spotted at Florida nature center
LAKELAND, FL --
The United States may have its share of big alligators, but most can't compare to the giant gators that people see in Florida.

Most recently, video of a gator that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland.

"I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Kim Joiner.

The video shows four people at the Polk Nature Discovery Center watching as a behemoth of an alligator slowly walks across the path.

The video has been shared more than 13,000 times with many people in disbelief.

"OMG. Look at the size of that dinosaur," Michelle W. wrote.

"Was that Godzilla? Wow," wrote Thomas B.
