Navy medic surprises NICU nurses to cared for him as infant

Eyewitness News was there when a Hospital Corpsman in the Navy surprised the nurses who cared for him (WABC)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
When Koraan Gatson was born, the odds were stacked against him.

Born prematurely and weighing just 2 pounds, 5 ounces, he stayed for three months in the neonatal intensive care unit at Brookdale Hospital.

Doctors didn't know if he would ever walk or talk, but Gatson not only survived, he thrived.

Now, 19 years later, Gatson is a medic in the Navy who wanted to recognize the nurses who saved his life.

So on Thursday, in full uniform, he surprised the Brookdale staff with flowers and a plaque. His mother accompanied him on his first trip to the NICU since he was an infant.
