Neighbors call police on Ohio 12-year-old mowing lawn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio --
A 12-year-old Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting until someone called police on him for doing his job.

Reginald Field started a business cutting grass for his neighbors, but his service at one customer's house resulted in a 911 call.

Fields said everything was going fine until his customer's neighbors called the police, claiming the teen had mowed part of their lawn.

"They said I was cutting their grass," he said. "I didn't know it."

The neighbor told authorities that the teen and his crew had cut a portion of their property and were in their yard.

Fields said he became discouraged after the incident, but then the customer decided to post about the incident on Facebook.

The post received thousands of views and hundreds of shares, and with it, a business boom.

Now, Fields is receiving a lot of support and requests from new clients.

"Just give me a call," he said. "I will be there. On time."

