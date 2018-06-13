SOCIETY

Ban on styrofoam food containers in New York City set to take effect Jan. 1

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's ban on single-use styrofoam products will take effect January 1, 2019, after a judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the ban.

The ruling came Friday in state court in Manhattan, giving the city a victory in its battle with the restaurant industry over plastic foam containers.

Judge Margaret Chan denied an appeal by a restaurant lobbying group and manufacturers. They argued it was feasible to recycle the containers.

A spokesman for the city law department said the ruling clears the path toward implementing a ban on foam products.

Randy Mastro, attorney for the Restaurant Action Alliance of New York City and a coalition of industry leaders, says they're "deeply disappointed by this decision" and reviewing their legal options.

New York City has been trying to ban plastic foam containers since 2013.

The ban now means that food service establishments, stores, and manufacturers may not possess, sell, or offer for use single service Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam food service articles or loose fill packaging, such as "packing peanuts" in New York City beginning in 2019.

"New York City's ban on styrofoam is long overdue, and New Yorkers are ready to start using recyclable alternatives. There's no reason to continue allowing this environmentally unfriendly substance to flood our streets, landfills, and waterways," said e Blasio.

Over the next six months, the city says it will work with businesses to ensure they understand the law and help them transition to new materials to replace foam products.

Manufacturers and stores will not be able to sell or offer single-use foam items such as cups, plates, trays, or clamshell containers in the city.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyplasticenvironmentrecyclingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News